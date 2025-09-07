Sunday, September 07, 2025

Land dispute in Pabna; one killed, another injured

Police and locals said the two families had a longstanding conflict over homestead land

Pabna Map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 09:52 AM

A man was killed and another injured in a clash between two groups of cousins over a land dispute in Pabna Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Mondal, 40, a brickfield worker and son of Lobu Mondal of Chakpara village under Tarabaria union.

Abdul Aziz Mondal, son of Kabir Mondal alias Kabu of the same village and also a brickfield worker, sustained serious head injuries in the clash.

Police and locals said the two families had a longstanding conflict over homestead land.

Around 9:30pm, an altercation flared up and quickly escalated into a clash involving spears and other sharp weapons.

Abu Bakar was critically injured after being struck with a spear, while Aziz suffered severe head injuries.

Locals took them to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Abu Bakar dead.

Aziz was later referred to Pabna General Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Several others were also injured and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Pabna Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Abdus Salam said, “The clash erupted between cousins over a land dispute. One person has died and another is critically injured. Legal action is underway."

Topics:

Pabna
