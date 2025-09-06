Saturday, September 06, 2025

41-year-old hacked to death, 3 injured in Bogra

Five people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the murder, say police

Deceased businessman Shakil Khandaker. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 06:53 PM

A 41-year-old businessman was hacked to death and three others including his two sons injured in an attack in Islampur Telipukur of Bogra Sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Khandaker. His nephew, Toufiq Islam, critically injured, along his sons Apon, 25, and Apurba, 22, were admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College (SZMC), said , Bogra Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Hasan Basir.

Police and relatives said Shakil, who had longstanding disputes with locals Shamim and Palash over dominance and sand trading, was lured out of his house on Friday night by a relative, Sujon, under the pretext of receiving Tk1.5 lakh owed from land trading.

At a spot behind the Telipukur gas pump, Shakil and his relatives were attacked by Palash, Shamim, and about 40 associates. While fleeing, Shakil was hacked.

Five people have been detained in connection with the incident, the OC said.

Allegations have emerged that police did not act promptly to trace Shakil after the attack.

Additional SP Mostafa Manzur said legal action will follow after investigation.

Topics:

MurderBogra
