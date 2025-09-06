Pothole-ridden road causes agony for 400 students, residents of 20 villages

A critical road connecting Baladanga SM Musa Secondary and Baladanga Government Primary School in Tungipara Upazila, Gopalganj, has become a source of severe hardship for students and local residents.

About 400 students study at the two schools, which lie on opposite sides of the road. Thousands of people from 20 surrounding villages—including Baladanga, Dumria, Tarail, Bhairabnagar, Gopalpur, Char Gopalpur, Boraivita, and Dhara Basail, Kurpala, and Ghagharkanda of Kotalipara Upazila—use this road daily.

It also serves as a route for transporting agricultural, fishery, and livestock products.

However, six months ago, the road’s carpeting was removed, creating potholes that have made commuting, transporting goods, and travel extremely difficult. During rain, the road becomes impassable, causing daily accidents.

The problem affects a 100-meter stretch adjacent to the schools. School authorities submitted an application to the LGED Tungipara Upazila Engineer one month ago requesting urgent repair. According to the application, the road extends 20 kilometers from Tungipara Upazila headquarters to Kotalipara Upazila headquarters.

Before the rainy season began, the Baladanga school section of the road started to break. Later, the carpeting was removed, creating potholes that have worsened as rainwater accumulated. Now, 100 meters of the road are completely unusable. Students’ clothes and notebooks are ruined in mud and water, and many have been injured falling into potholes.

Vehicles carrying passengers have also overturned, and with no alternative route, teachers, students, pedestrians, and villagers continue to use the hazardous road.

Jhumur Islam, a sixth-grade student at Baladanga SM Musa Secondary School, said: “This is the only road to come to our school. Most parts are filled with potholes. During the rain, many students fall and get injured, and their notebooks are ruined. We want relief from this hardship.”

Prakriti Joydhar, Ria, and Abdullah, fifth-grade students of Baladanga Government Primary School, said: “When it rains, water collects on the path to our school. Clothes and notebooks often get ruined, and many students go home without attending class. A few days ago, one of our classmates fell off a bicycle and was seriously injured. This road must be repaired quickly.”

Gauri Majumdar, assistant teacher at the primary school, said: “About 400 students travel daily on this road to the two schools. They face serious difficulties, and accidents are common. With no alternative route, they must endure these hardships. Even after notifying the Upazila LGED office and sending a letter for repairs, no action has been taken.”

Prakash Chandra Biswas, a fish trader from Daryarkul village, added: “We use this road daily to sell fish in Kotalipara. Due to road conditions, vehicles carrying fish often fall. During the rain, the road becomes completely unusable, yet we must continue using it. We demand that the government repair this road urgently.”

Anisur Rahman, engineer at Tungipara LGED, said: “After receiving the application, we inspected the road. The condition of the 100-meter section is very poor. We have already measured and estimated it. After the rainy season, we will start repair work, which will alleviate the suffering of students and residents of 20 villages.”