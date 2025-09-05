Body of 3-year-old recovered from pond in Chandpur; uncle, aunt held

Police have recovered the body of a three-year-old girl, stuffed inside a sack, from a pond in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur.

The body of Tasnuha, daughter of truck driver Rubel Hossain, was discovered in a pond near her home around midnight on Thursday—36 hours after she went missing on Wednesday.

Family members first spotted the sack in the pond after an extensive search.

Police and locals later found bloodstains in several parts of the house belonging to Tasnuha’s uncle, Ripon. Ripon and his wife, Sathi Akter, have since been detained for questioning.

Local UP member Maulana Aminul Haque said: “I suspected them earlier. After police arrived, I suggested searching the house. When they did, some evidence was found in the uncle’s room. They are involved in the child’s murder.”

Shahrasti police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abul Basar confirmed the recovery, saying: “The child had been missing since Wednesday. It is suspected she was murdered. The uncle and aunt have been detained for primary questioning. A case is being processed, and further action will follow after investigation.”