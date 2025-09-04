Three abducted at gunpoint in Cox’s Bazar

Armed assailants abducted three people, including two farmers, while they were working in farmland near the hills in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Chawkidar Para area of Baharchhara., said Abu Zayed Md Nazmun Nur, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station.

The abductees have been identified as Md Ali, 32, son of Abdullah, from Uttar Shilkhali Para under Baharchhara union; Bhutto, 45, son of Kalo Sawdagar from the same area; and Hanaya, 14, son of Anwar Hossain.

Police launched a rescue operation after being informed. “Two of the victims are farmers, while the other is a cattle herder. They were taken away at gunpoint by the abductors, said the OC.

According to Cox’s Bazar district police and victims’ families, at least 263 people have been abducted from different areas of Teknaf over the past 18 months, most of whom were released after ransom payments.