Monday, September 01, 2025

2 children drown in Naogaon village pond

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 09:52 PM

Two children drowned in a pond while playing near their homes in Binodpur village of Mohadevpur upazila, Naogaon.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon,said Shahin Reza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohadevpur police station.

The deceased were identified as Arafat Hossain, 6, son of Azizur Rahman, and Naim Islam, 4, son of Sirajul Islam.

Locals said that they started searching for the two children as they went missing while playing in the morning.

Later, villagers found their bodies floating in the pond and recovered them.

The bodies were handed over to their families after legal formalities, added the OC.

Topics:

NaogaonDrowned
