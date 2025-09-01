Rucsu polls: RU Chhatra Dal demands inclusion of freshers

Rajshahi University Chhatra Dal on Monday staged a sit-in demanding that newly enrolled students of the 2024–25 academic year be included in the voter list for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election.

The organization also protested harassment of female students and what it described as a deliberate attempt to create a mob and disrupt the university’s academic environment.

The sit-in began in front of the main gate of Administration Building-1 at 12:30pm and was still underway at 2:30pm when this report was filed. During the demonstration, participants chanted various slogans.

Beyond the issue of first-year voting rights, the organization condemned Sunday’s incidents, when repeated scuffles took place between Chhatra Dal, former coordinators, Shibir and general students. Chhatra Dal accused its rivals of harassing female members and deliberately inciting mob violence.

Chhatra Dal RU unit President Sultan Ahmed Rahi said the incident was pre-planned, claiming that the university administration had provided Tk15 lakh to Shibir, Bagchas and a so-called coordinators’ group to instigate violence and attacks on Chhatra Dal.

“Yesterday (Sunday) we did not obstruct the collection of nomination forms. We were only holding a sit-in there. It was the students who removed the tables. Later, the officials went inside the room to avoid any possible attack. We were only stationed at the treasurer’s gate,” he said .

He added: “In yesterday’s (Sunday) incident, ten of our leaders and activists were admitted to the hospital, and female students were harassed in various ways. We want to make it clear that all new students of the 2024–25 academic year must be included in the voter list. This is their democratic right, and no one has the authority to deprive them of it.”

Vice-President of the unit, Sabiha Alam Munni, said: “We have always stood by the students. In the Rucsu election, we are announcing a panel of our own. After the announcement, we noticed some irregularities, one of which is the exclusion of first-year students from the voter list.”

She said: “From the first year up to master’s level, everyone should have the opportunity to participate in Rucsu. Just as this is the first Rucsu election in our lives, it is also their first. If they are unable to participate, it would be highly unreasonable.”

Chhatra Dal RU unit Office Secretary Nafiul Islam Jibon described the exclusion of first-year students as “highly undemocratic and akin to mocking democracy by leaving out an entire batch.” He asserted that since the freshers had paid the Rucsu fees during admission, nobody had the right to strip them of their voting rights.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Chhatra Dal locked the Rucsu treasurer’s office after vandalising chairs, demanding voting rights for first-year students. As a result, the nomination distribution process was halted. Later, when Shibir, former coordinators and general students arrived, clashes broke out. At around 1:45pm, students broke the lock and resumed the distribution of nomination papers.