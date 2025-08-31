Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Youth stabbed to death in Chittagong

Locals said the killing might be linked to a dispute over establishing dominance in the area

Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 01:07 PM

A youth was stabbed to death in Hillview residential area under Bayezid Bostami police station in Chittagong city early Sunday.

The deceased was Pintu, 34.

Bayezid Bostami police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamruzzaman said a group of local miscreants stabbed Pintu over previous enmity, leaving him critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital and the matter is under investigation, he said.

Locals said the killing might be linked to a dispute over establishing dominance in the area.

Topics:

ChittagongStabbed to Death
Read More

CU exams suspended following clash

Chittagong’s mega road project delayed as land acquisition hits deadlock

Cuet students hold torch procession

CHT: Canal project stuck in revisions, cost cut by 19.40C

Passengers stage protest at Chittagong station after missing train

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Latest News

Jahangir: Remain united against any move to foil upcoming polls

Russian House in Dhaka hosts photo exhibition for Geographer's Day

DMCH Director: Nur’s condition improving gradually

Environment adviser calls for jute bags to replace polythene

Clashes resume at CU; 10 injured including pro-VC

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x