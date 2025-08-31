Youth stabbed to death in Chittagong

A youth was stabbed to death in Hillview residential area under Bayezid Bostami police station in Chittagong city early Sunday.

The deceased was Pintu, 34.

Bayezid Bostami police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamruzzaman said a group of local miscreants stabbed Pintu over previous enmity, leaving him critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital and the matter is under investigation, he said.

Locals said the killing might be linked to a dispute over establishing dominance in the area.