CU exams suspended following clash

A guard’s reported verbal assault on a female student sparked a student-local clash at CU on Sunday night

File image of Chittagong University (CU). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 11:37 AM

A violent clash erupted between local residents and students near Gate No 2 of the University of Chittagong (CU) that continued throughout the night, leaving at least 60 people injured.

Among them, 21 with serious injuries were transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for advanced treatment, Bangla Tribune reports. 

Since morning, a tense atmosphere has prevailed across the campus.

In light of the incident and the large number of injuries, the university administration announced the suspension of all examinations scheduled for Sunday.

On Sunday, CU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Md Kamal Uddin said: “Many students were injured in the attack carried out by locals on University of Chittagong students. Several of them had examinations today. Therefore, all examinations scheduled for today have been postponed.”

The violence stemmed from an incident late on Saturday night, around 11:15pm, when a female student was assaulted by a dormitory security guard after returning late.

When other students present near Gate No 2 attempted to apprehend him, the guard fled.

As the students chased him, local residents began pelting stones and bricks at them, sparking a confrontation.

Tensions escalated further when announcements were made over mosque loudspeakers, calling locals to gather and attack students.

From midnight until 4:30am on Sunday, residents launched assaults on students near the Gate No 2 area.

Several students present at the scene sustained severe injuries from machete attacks.

Dr Muhammad Tipu Sultan, the duty physician at CU Medical Centre, said: “A large number of students have been admitted here with injuries. We provided them with primary treatment, while those in critical condition were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced care.”

CU Medical Centre dressing staff member Md Delwar Hossain added: “Over 60 injured students were brought here. Among them, 21 with serious injuries have been sent to CMCH.”

Although police later arrived at the scene, they failed to bring the situation under control.

At one point, locals also attacked the proctorial staff and police, injuring two assistant proctors and vandalizing vehicles belonging to both the proctorial body and police.

Subsequently, the army was called in. They reached the campus around 3:30am and finally brought the situation under control by 5:30am.

Topics:

ChittagongChittagong University (CU)
