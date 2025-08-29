Friday, August 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Clashes over picnic spot and shrine in Dinajpur leave 20 injured

Authorities assured legal action against those involved in the clashes

At least 20 people are injured as clashes erupt between employees of Jibon Mahal Park and Resort and locals over the Jibonia Darbar shrine in Birol upazila, Dinajpur, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 09:54 PM

At least 20 people were injured in a series of clashes between two groups over a picnic and entertainment spot, “Jibon Mahal”, and a shrine, “Jibonia Darbar”, in Birol upazila of Dinajpur district on Thursday.

The incident of vandalism, arson and looting occurred during a one-and-a-half-hour-long clash, police said.

They said the clashes erupted around 2:30pm at Kanchan intersection when the employees of Jibon Mahal Park and Resort formed a human chain in support of the establishment.

At the same time, two processions of locals arrived at the spot.

Witnesses said tensions escalated when Jibon Mahal employees and some locals hurled brickbats at the locals’ procession, resulting in a chase and counter-chase on the Dinajpur-Birol road.

The locals later broke into the Jibon Mahal Park and Resort, vandalized its property, and set fire to the “Jibonia Darbar”.

Two microbuses and at least 10 motorcycles were torched, while valuables from the spot were looted by miscreants.

The clash escalated with both sides engaging in stone pelting and chase-and-counter-chase, leaving at least 20 people injured.

On receiving information, army personnel and police rushed to the scene, took positions between the groups, and brought the situation under control.

Superintendent of Dinajpur police Marufat Hossain and Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Islam visited the spot later.

Authorities assured legal action against those involved in the clashes.

The police super was scheduled to hold a meeting with the representatives from the locals to discuss the matter. But it could not be known where it was held.

Resort owner Anwar Chowdhury Jibon could not be reached by mobile phone despite repeated attempts.

Topics:

clashDinajpur
