Cucsu polls: Candidates to face mandatory dope test

Ahead of the polls, the Cucsu Election Commission issued 17 directives on the university website

Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 06:47 PM

Chittagong University is gearing up for its first Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election in 36 years, with candidates now required to undergo a mandatory dope test, according to the Election Commission’s code of conduct.

Cucsu Election Commission released the code on Friday, setting 17 directives for candidates, voters, and journalists to ensure a fair election. Chief Election Commissioner Professor Monir Uddin said the guidelines are intended to ensure a fair and orderly election.

Voting is scheduled for October 12, with a draft voter list of 25,752 students to be published next Monday. Nomination papers can be collected from September 14 to 16 and submitted between September 15 and 17. The final candidate list will be announced on September 25, following scrutiny and withdrawals.

The code prohibits processions during nomination submission, personal attacks, rumors, offensive remarks, and the use of vehicles or loudspeakers for campaigning after 9 pm Candidates may not distribute money, gifts, or food to voters, and only authorized individuals will be allowed inside polling stations.

Violations of the code could lead to fines up to Tk20,000, cancellation of candidacy, expulsion from the university, or prosecution under state law.

ElectionChittagong University (CU)
