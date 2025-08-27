Rucsu election date changed amid criticism

The schedule for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), hall students’ union and student representative election to the senate has been rescheduled for the fourth time.

The announcement was made in a notice signed by Chief Election Commissioner Professor F Nazrul Islam on Wednesday night.

Earlier that day, the chief election commissioner had said at a press conference that voting would be held on September 28.

As the date coincided with Maha Shashthi of Durga Puja, many Hindu students would not be present on campus. This sparked criticism across the campus.

In response, the Election Commission held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night and decided to change the date.

The notice stated that, in light of the rescheduling and announcement of the timetable for the 2025 Rucsu, hall union and senate student representative elections declared earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission held an emergency meeting to discuss the matter in detail.

Considering the observance of Maha Shashthi by Hindu students, the commission unanimously decided to hold the Rucsu election on September 25 instead of September 28, it added.

According to the revised schedule, nomination paper distribution will take place from August 24 to 31; submission of nomination papers from September 1 to 7; scrutiny of nomination papers on September 8 and 9; publication of the preliminary candidate list on September 11; hearing and settlement of appeals regarding the preliminary list on September 14; withdrawal of nomination papers on September 15; and publication of the final candidate list on September 16.

Voting and result announcements will be held in the academic buildings on September 25.