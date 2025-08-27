Sylhet enforces ban on sand, stone trade after Sadapathor incident

Following the Sadapathor incident, the Sylhet district administration has imposed a complete ban on the illegal extraction, storage, transport, and sale of sand and stone across the district.

A directive issued Wednesday afternoon by the border branch of the district administration stated that illegal sand and stone extraction from various locations in Sylhet was strictly prohibited.

The order, signed by newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwoer Alam, said:

“As certain individuals are involved in the illegal extraction, storage, transport, looting, and smuggling of sand and stone from border areas of Sylhet—regions rich in natural resources and with significant tourism potential—and considering the risk of damage from natural disasters and other factors, the extraction, storage, transport, and sale of sand and stone in Sylhet district is hereby completely prohibited.”

The directive also warned of legal action against anyone violating the ban.

Earlier, between August 8 and 10, a large quantity of stone was stolen from Bholaganj Sadapathor. Following media reports, the then Sylhet deputy commissioner, Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad, was made OSD (officer on special duty), and Companiganj UNO Azizunnahar was transferred to Fenchuganj.

An investigation committee formed by the district administration already submitted its report, while the Anti-Corruption Commission has also filed a separate one. Additionally, a five-member inquiry body formed by the Cabinet Division was probing the matter.

Replacement work was underway at Sadapathor under the district administration’s supervision. Against this backdrop, the complete ban on illegal sand and stone extraction in Sylhet has been enforced.