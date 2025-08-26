Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Truck hits Army vehicle in Rajshahi, 10 injured

Injured army members were admitted tothe  Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

Army personnel, were injured as a truck rammed into a patrolling military vehicle in Mohonpur upazila of Rajshahi district early Tuesday. Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 02:36 PM

At least 10 people, including eight army personnel, were injured as a truck rammed into a patrolling military vehicle in Mohonpur upazila of Rajshahi district early Tuesday.

Officer-in-charge of Mohonpur police station Ataur Rahman said one of the injured army members was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rajshahi and two others were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The rest of the injured, including the truck driver and his helper, received first aid.

OC Ataur said the truck lost control and hit the army pickup from behind, pushing both vehicles into the ditch in front of Mohonpur Model Town on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway around 5:30am.

Fire service personnel rescued the victims and sent them to hospitals, he said, adding that the trucker was taken into custody for investigation.

