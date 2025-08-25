Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Three people were killed in a collision between a truck and an easybike on the Khulna-Satkhira highway.

One person died on the spot, and another on the way to hospital. The identity of the third victim is yet to be confirmed.

Five others injured in the accident were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place at Jhiler Danga area in Dumuria upazila on Monday morning.

The two identified victims are easybike driver Mojahidul, 20, and passenger Rina Khatun, 25.

Dumuria police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Nuruzzaman confirmed the matter, saying: “The easybike driver, Mojahidul Morol, was from Kharsanda area of Dumuria upazila, while passenger Rina Khatun was from Uttar Kalikapur area of the upazila. Another victim is yet to be identified. Both vehicles have been seized.”

Abu Raihan, in charge of the control room at Dumuria Upazila Fire Service, said: “Three people were killed in the accident. Upon receiving news of the collision, a fire service unit rushed to the spot in the morning and began rescue operations."

Eyewitnesses said the easybike, carrying seven passengers, was heading to Khulna city’s Gallamari from Dumuria Bazar.

When the easybike reached Jhiler Danga on the Khulna-Satkhira highway, it collided head-on with a speeding truck coming from Khulna.

After the accident, traffic on the Khulna-Satkhira highway was halted for some time. Police later restored traffic flow.

The truck driver and his helper fled immediately after the incident.