Traditional boat race held on Kaliganga in Manikganj

The traditional boat race on the Kaliganga River of Manikganj district was held on Saturday, with the participation of 35 teams from several districts.

The district administration organized the boat race, drawing thousands of spectators from all walks of life.

The riverbanks at Beutha turned into a festive ground as men, women and children thronged both sides from early morning to witness the centuries-old rural heritage.

The race began at 2pm, stretching over a two-kilometre course on the Kaliganga.

Boats competed in four categories—Chhipa, Ghasi, Chandi and Khella—with one winner declared in each category.

Later, the four winners faced off in a champions’ contest where the "Sher-e-Bangla" boat of Pramanik Brothers from Pabna clinched the overall title.

Participants said they joined the race not only to win but also to spread joy among people.

“We find happiness when the crowd enjoys it,” one boatman said.

District unit convener of the BNP Afroza Khanum Rita and party leaders attended the event and expressed satisfaction, announcing plans to sponsor a larger-scale boat race in future.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Monower Hossain Molla, the chief organizer, said the event was held under the theme "Prevent river pollution, build a clean Bangladesh".

Such initiatives are vital to preserve rural traditions and offer entertainment for the masses.

Winners were awarded refrigerators, televisions, microwaves while the champions received a motorcycle.