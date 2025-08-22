Friday, August 22, 2025

Somoy TV news crew attacked in Bhola

Miscreants reportedly dragged the journalist and cameraman on the road, broke their camera, and threatened their lives

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 09:09 PM

A Somoy TV journalist and his cameraman were attacked and their camera was damaged while gathering information on irregularities in a calf distribution program in Bhola on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 3pm in front of a house in ward No 9 of Vhovanipur union, Doulatkhan upazila where journalist Nasir Uddin Liton and cameraman Utpal Debnath were injured.

They were rushed to the Doulatkhan upazila health complex for treatment.

Liton said that they were collecting information on irregularities in calf distribution under the Fisheries Department’s Hilsa Resource Development Project, when a group led by organizing secretary of the upazila BNP, Md Rasel Kazi, attacked them.

The miscreants dragged them on the road, broke their camera, recorded videos on a mobile phone, and threatened their lives.

Zillur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Doulatkhan police station, confirmed that a general diary was filed and legal actions were underway.

Bhola, Journalist Attacked
