Missing journo Bibhuranjan’s body recovered from Meghna

Bibhuranjan left his Siddheshwari residence on Thursday morning for Ajker Patrika office in Banasree but never arrived

Bibhuranjan Sarker. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM

Police on Friday afternoon recovered the body of senior journalist and columnist Bibhuranjan Sarker, who went missing since Thursday, from the Meghna river near Char Balaki in Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj.

According to police, locals spotted the body afloat the river on Friday afternoon and called 999.

Police from the Kalagachhia river police outpost recovered the body.

Saleh Ahmed Pathan, in-charge of the Kalagachhia police outpost, said that based on initial identification, the body is believed to be that of Bibhuranjan Sarker, senior assistant editor of the bangla daily Ajker Patrika.

A photo of the body has been sent to Ramna police station, the police said, adding that Sarker’s relatives were on their way to Munshiganj.

The body has been transported to Munshiganj general hospital for an autopsy.

Bibhuranjan Sarker, 71, left his Siddheshwari residence on Thursday morning to go to the Ajker Patrika office in Banasree but never arrived.

Later that night, his son Wreet Sarker filed a general diary at Ramna police station.

Meghna RiverAttacks on Journalists
