BSF returns Bangladeshi farmer after BGB flag meeting in Meherpur

During the meeting, both sides discussed various border-related issues

Logo of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF). Photo: BSS
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 12:11 PM

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) returned a Bangladeshi farmer after a flag meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Meherpur border early Friday.

The meeting was held around 12:50am in Kathuli border area.

Subedar Mizanur Rahman, company commander of BGB’s Kathuli camp, led a six-member team from Bangladesh while Assistant Commandant Ansh Kumar, company commander of BSF’s Routhbari camp, headed the Indian side.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various border-related issues before BSF handed over farmer Iqbal Hossain to BGB.

Iqbal, 38, a resident of the Kathuli area, was detained by BSF on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly crossed the zero line while cutting grass about 100 yards inside Indian territory at Kutubpur field.

Following communication between BGB and BSF officials, it was decided that a flag meeting would be held and the farmer was released around 1am.

Topics:

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)Border Security Forces (BSF)
