Sand lifting from Meghna riverbanks threatens embankment, irrigation project in Chandpur

Unchecked sand extraction from the banks of the Meghna River in Matlab North upazila of Chandpur is putting the 64-kilometre embankment under the Meghna-Dhanagoda flood control project at serious risk.

The embankment protects 14 unions of Matlab North and a village of Matlab South, home to around seven lakh people.

As per the Sand Fields and Soil Management Act, 2010, extraction is prohibited within one kilometre of critical infrastructure such as bridges, culverts, dams, roads, and residential zones.

Locals alleged that despite months of open sand lifting, no strict action has been taken by the local administration.

Miscreants extracted soil with dredgers from Dashani, Shatnal, Nasira Kandi, and Borchar areas along the river recently, they said.

They alleged that a sand syndicate led by Kibria Miaji has been running the illegal business for years.

Rivalries over such activities led to clashes and even deaths in the past, and cases are still ongoing.

“They are lifting sand day and night with dredgers. Our croplands and homesteads are being washed away due to riverbank erosion,” said Majedur Rahman, a resident of Dashani village.

“If the embankment collapses, vast areas of Matlab North and South will go underwater, but no action is being taken,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Rafiqul Islam, said: “We informed the administration repeatedly but nothing happened. It seems even the authorities are hostage to the sand syndicate. Governments change but the situation remains the same.”

Shamim Khan, director of local environmental group “Mati O Manush”, said despite government orders to stop sand lifting it is continuing. “This not only accelerates river erosion but also poses a grave threat to the environment and biodiversity,” he added.

Matlab North Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmuda Kulsum Moni said regular drives are being conducted against illegal sand lifting within the upazila’s territory.

Chandpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mohsin Uddin said: “We have deployed river police and coast guard at the spot. A joint operation will be launched soon, and no one will be spared,” he warned.

He also assured that stern legal action will be taken against those involved.

“If the embankment is damaged, lakhs of people will face disaster. We will not allow anyone to get away with this illegal activity,” the DC said.