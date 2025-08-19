2 children allegedly die from wrong treatment in Savar

Two allegations of wrongful treatment leading to the deaths of two children have surfaced on the same day at two private hospitals in Savar, Dhaka.

Following the incidents, police visited the scenes.

The tragedies occurred on Tuesday at Saver Crown Hospital and Diagonstic Centre and other one is Savar Specialized Hospital, both situated in the Thana Stand area of Savar.

According to reports, on Monday afternoon, a child named Sahara Amin was admitted to Savar Crown Hospital and Diagnostic Center in Anandapur, near the Thana Bus Stand.

On Tuesday, Sahara was administered anesthesia by Dr Irfan, a physician from Enam Medical College Hospital.

Subsequently, an ENT specialist of the same hospital, Dr Khondkar Abul Bashar, carried out the operation.

Within an hour of the procedure, Sahara’s condition deteriorated and she died.

She was immediately transferred to Enam Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty physician officially declared her dead.

On the same day, another incident occurred at Savar Specialized Hospital, located at Modern Plaza in the Thana Bus Stand area.

A 13-year-old boy from Manikganj, Ratul, died during a tonsil operation.

Police stated that his death resulted from a “faulty surgical procedure.”

Law enforcement officers later recovered the body.

Attempts were made to contact the two accused doctors, but they disconnected their phones and subsequently kept them switched off.

In response, Savar Upazila Health Officer Dr Touhid Al Hasan said: “The families have not yet lodged any complaints. If we receive a formal complaint, appropriate action will be taken.”

Savar Model police station’s Officer-in-Charge, Jewel Miah, confirmed: "Police visited the hospitals following reports of the children’s deaths. Legal action will be taken if written complaints are filed.”