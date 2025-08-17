Monday, August 18, 2025

3 arrested in Rajshahi coaching centre raid remanded

Joint forces, including the Bangladesh Army, arrested three at a Darikharbona coaching centre with a large cache of arms and explosives

Photo: BSS
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 10:47 PM

A Rajshahi court placed Mustaserul Alam Aninda and his two associates, Md Robin and Md Faisal, on five-day remand each in a case filed over the recovery of firearms and explosives.

Police produced the trio before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate-2 around 3pm, seeking seven days remand.

After the hearing, Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted five days remand for each of them.

Earlier on Saturday, joint forces, including the Bangladesh Army, conducted a special operation at a coaching centre in Darikharbona area under Boalia police station, arresting the three with a huge cache of arms and explosives.

Sub-Inspector Rezaul Karim of Boalia police station, who filed the case, said the raid was carried out following month-long intelligence surveillance.

The seized items include two foreign-made revolvers with ammunition, an air gun, six locally made firearms, a military-grade binocular with optical scope, a foreign dagger, advanced walkie-talkie sets, a GPS device, a taser gun, local and foreign cartridges, unused SIM cards, explosive-making materials, multiple computer sets, cash, foreign and local liquor, nitrogen cartridges—defused instantly by the bomb disposal unit—and other equipment.

CourtRajshahi
