Fire at a jhut warehouse in Gazipur

A fire broke out at a jhut warehouse in Gazipur, burning down three warehouses along with their contents.

Upon receiving information, five units of the Tongi and Joydebpur Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after a three-hour effort.

The incident occurred around 12am on Saturday at a jhut warehouse in the Hyderabad area of Tongi.

Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service, Mohammad Mamun, said that the fire originated at the warehouse of jhut trader Kaiyum.

Locals initially attempted to douse the flames with water.

However, when the fire spread to the nearby warehouses of Abdul Aziz and Mizan, they informed the Fire Service.

In response, three units from Tongi Fire Service and two from Joydebpur Fire Service, a total of five, reached the spot and began efforts to contain the blaze.

By then, most of the goods in the three warehouses had already been gutted.

He added that the presence of highly flammable materials, including plastic-based fabrics, inside the warehouses made it more difficult to control the fire.

Firefighters finally managed to bring the blaze under control around 3am, after nearly three hours of operation.

He further said that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not yet be determined.