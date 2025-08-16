Saturday, August 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

16 lakh looted from Krishi Bank locker in Khulna

  • The incident happened between Thursday evening and Friday night
  • Police have not arrested anyone linked to the robbery yet
Logo of Bangladesh Krishi Bank. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 01:04 PM

Organized criminals looted around Tk16 lakh by breaking a locker at the Eastern Rupsha branch of Krishi Bank in Khulna.

Police said the incident likely took place sometime between Thursday evening and 10:30pm on Friday.

However, no one has yet been arrested in connection with the case. Police are analyzing CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas to identify the looters.

Locals said the bank had been closed from Thursday afternoon, the last working day of the week.

There was no night guard. Around 10pm Friday, a security guard noticed that the padlock on the collapsible gate at the main entrance had been cut, and he started shouting.

Locals rushed in after hearing his cries and informed Rupsha Police Station. Police arrived shortly afterward.

It was learned that the bank had around Tk20 lakh, of which Tk16 lakh had disappeared.

Rupsha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said: “The bank was closed on Thursday afternoon. The incident could have occurred anytime between then and Friday night at 10:30 pm.”

He also said: “We have collected video footage from the bank and surrounding areas and are conducting detailed analysis.”  

“Whoever is involved in this incident will not be spared. However, there was no guard at the bank last night, and the criminals took advantage of this opportunity,” the OC added.

Topics:

KhulnaBank Robber
Read More

Khulna farmers reluctant to sell paddy to govt warehouses amid cumbersome conditions

KU students declared Gallamari Fish Seed Production Farm as ‘Shaheed Mir Mugdha Hall’

CEC: Nation will bear the consequences if next election fails

Death toll from alcohol consumption in Khulna rises to 5

Four die in Khulna from excessive alcohol consumption

Adviser Khalid urges imams to address social issues during Jummah prayers

Latest News

Halim: BNP wants to build a country of communal harmony

Operation in Rajshahi uncovers weapons and explosives-making equipment

Adviser Jahangir: No extortionist will be allowed to stay in the country

Janmashtami: Celebration of love, harmony

Myanmar villagers scavenge for food as hunger bites

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x