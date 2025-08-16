16 lakh looted from Krishi Bank locker in Khulna

Organized criminals looted around Tk16 lakh by breaking a locker at the Eastern Rupsha branch of Krishi Bank in Khulna.

Police said the incident likely took place sometime between Thursday evening and 10:30pm on Friday.

However, no one has yet been arrested in connection with the case. Police are analyzing CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas to identify the looters.

Locals said the bank had been closed from Thursday afternoon, the last working day of the week.

There was no night guard. Around 10pm Friday, a security guard noticed that the padlock on the collapsible gate at the main entrance had been cut, and he started shouting.

Locals rushed in after hearing his cries and informed Rupsha Police Station. Police arrived shortly afterward.

It was learned that the bank had around Tk20 lakh, of which Tk16 lakh had disappeared.

Rupsha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said: “The bank was closed on Thursday afternoon. The incident could have occurred anytime between then and Friday night at 10:30 pm.”

He also said: “We have collected video footage from the bank and surrounding areas and are conducting detailed analysis.”

“Whoever is involved in this incident will not be spared. However, there was no guard at the bank last night, and the criminals took advantage of this opportunity,” the OC added.