BGB detains man smuggling US dollars to India via Mujibnagar border

The total estimated value of the seized foreign currency and goods is Tk62,01,540

Representational image of border. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man on Friday while he was attempting to smuggle $51,000 into India through the Mujibnagar border in Meherpur.

Acting on a tip-off, Lt Col Md Nazmul Hasan, commander of the BGB’s Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB), deployed a team led by acting Quartermaster Assistant Director Md Haider Ali.

The team set up an ambush at Fashitala, approximately 200 yards inside Bangladesh from main pillar 99 of the border, under the jurisdiction of Anandabas BOP in Mujibnagar upazila.

Around 12pm, the BGB team noticed a suspicious individual riding a bicycle from the zero line area, carrying a bag filled with grass. Upon sensing the presence of BGB members, the man attempted to flee but was quickly caught.

Upon searching the bag, the patrol team recovered five packets wrapped in black scotch tape, which—according to the detainee’s confession—contained foreign currency.

A total of $51,000 was recovered from the packets. Additionally, the team seized one bicycle and a mobile phone.

The total estimated value of the seized foreign currency and goods is Tk62,01,540.

Naib Subedar Md Harun or Rashid filed a case with the Mujibnagar police station as the complainant.

The detainee was later handed over to the station, while the recovered US dollars were deposited with the Meherpur Treasury Office.

