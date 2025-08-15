Friday, August 15, 2025

Four remanded for mob lynching in Rangpur

The order followed a five-day remand petition from the investigation officer

Four men accused in the mob beating deaths of two individuals in Taraganj Upazila are brought to court in Rangpur, where a judge placed them on a three-day remand each, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 12:28 AM

A court in Rangpur on Thursday placed four men on a three-day remand each in connection with the mob beating that led to the deaths of two individuals in Taraganj Upazila on August 9.

Rangpur Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Krishna Kamol Roy passed the order following a five-day remand petition submitted by the investigation officer, OC (Investigation) Rafiqul Islam, said Court in-charge Aminul Islam.

The accused are Aktarul Islam, 45, of Burirhat village; Ebadat Hossain, 27, of Balapur village; and Rafiqul Islam, 33, and Mizanur Rahman, 22, of Rahimapur in Soyar Union under the upazila.

According to police, the victims—Ruplal Das and his nephew-in-law Pradip Das—were beaten to death around 9pm on August 9 at Burirhat Bottola in Soyar Union on suspicion of theft.

The following day, Ruplal's wife Varoti Rani filed a murder case with the Taraganj police station, accusing approximately 700 unidentified people.

Topics:

RangpurRemanded
