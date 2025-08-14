Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

As five-point plan includes 24-hour deployment of joint forces in the Jaflong Ecological Area and the Bholaganj Sada Pathar sites

Anti-Corruption Commission officials inspect Shada Pathar in Sylhet as part of an ongoing investigation into the looting of stones worth thousands of crores of taka, while local activists protest the illegal extraction of the regions natural resources on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 10:19 AM

The Sylhet district administration has undertaken a five-point plan to curb stone theft and restore illegally extracted stones in the region, officials said on Wednesday.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sher Mahbub Murad said the decision was taken during a coordination meeting at the Sylhet Circuit House, convened by both district and divisional authorities, with senior officials from all levels present.

The five-point plan includes 24-hour deployment of joint forces in the Jaflong Ecological Area and the Bholaganj Sada Pathar sites; continuous joint force presence at police checkpoints in Gowainghat and Companyganj; ongoing operations to disconnect electricity and shut down illegal crushing machines; identification, arrest, and prosecution of all involved in stone theft; and recovery of stolen stones to return them to their original locations.

Recent inaction by the administration and unchecked activities of influential individuals have threatened Sylhet’s stone quarries and the pristine white stones of Jaflong.

The recent media reports of massive stone theft triggered nationwide attention.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, expressed frustration, saying: “As an environmentalist, I managed to stop stone extraction in Sylhet for four years, but now even as an adviser, I could not.”

Following these events, the Sylhet administration formed a three-member inquiry committee on Tuesday, headed by an Additional Deputy Commissioner, to investigate unprecedented stone thefts at Bholaganj Sada Pathar tourism site.

Daily protests and human chains by civil society and environmental groups continue in Sylhet city against the thefts.

A nine-member team from the Sylhet office of the Anti-Corruption Commission, led by Deputy Director Rafi Muhammad Najmus Sadat, visited the site on Wednesday.

The ACC stated that influential businessmen, high-ranking officials, and locals may be involved in the widespread looting.

Due to the ACC office’s distance, immediate action was difficult and the names of those complicit in the thefts will be forwarded to the central office for further investigation, said ACC officials.

Topics:

Sylhet
Read More

ACC: Thousands of crores worth of stone looted from Shada Pathar

Sadapathor looting: Investigation committee formed

Jubo Dal activist stabbed dead in Sylhet

Kumargaon power station in Sylhet shut for almost 3 weeks

Sylhet-Sunamganj bus services suspended

2 passengers go missing, 28 injured in Sylhet bus plunge

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Bangladesh rejects global plastics treaty draft, demands stronger measures against pollution

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x