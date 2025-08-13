Khulna farmers reluctant to sell paddy to govt warehouses amid cumbersome conditions

Khulna marginal farmers are increasingly reluctant to sell their paddy to government warehouses, citing numerous conditions attached to government procurement.

Farmers said requirements such as maintaining less than 12% moisture in paddy and having a bank account create hassles, prompting many to sell at lower prices in the open market for immediate cash and fewer complications.

Stating the difficulties involved, Sadhan Kumar Das of Mahmudkathi village in Paikgacha upazila told Dhaka Tribune that: “From 8 bighas during the Boro season, I get 180–200 maunds of paddy. In the Aman season, I get 160 maunds. I always sell at the market. To sell to the government warehouse, it has to be dried in the sun four to five times. But if I dry it once or twice, I can sell it in the market. In the market, I get Tk 50 per maund less than the government price. To get that extra Tk 50, one has to meet various conditions. During the rainy season, continuous sunshine is not available. Irrigation costs Tk 4,000 per bigha. Government seed is good; it does not get spoiled. On average, 5–6 kg of seed is needed per bigha. Government seed costs Tk 60 per kg, while company seed costs Tk 120 per kg. The government sets too many conditions, which cause problems and hassles. Even if the price in the market is lower, there is no problem. One can stay hassle-free.”

Another farmer, Purnima Das said she harvests good paddy from 5–6 bighas, enough to meet her household’s annual food needs. While AWOSED supplies seeds, her crops often suffer from stem borer infestation, for which she seeks advice from the Agriculture Department.

Poritosh Das of the same village spoke about selling 24 maunds of paddy per bigha this year in the market, avoiding the government app or warehouses due to cumbersome conditions.

Chumki Das said although household paddy farming was once difficult, increased production now allows selling surplus. “Even though the price at the government warehouse is higher, the hassles are many. That is why I sell at a lower price in the market. Selling to the government warehouse requires expenses and meeting conditions, so I sell in the market,” she said.

Supriya Mondal, community mobilizer of AWOSED, which provides seeds to farmers, said, “There are 665 members from 342 farming families in Mahmudkathi, Ramnathpur, Baka, and Noakathi villages. AWOSED provides seeds 67 and 89 at a 25% discount. Farmers are always given both seeds and advice.”

According to the Khulna Department of Agricultural Extension, Aus, Aman, and Boro paddy are widely cultivated in the district. In the 2023–24 fiscal year, 1,68,992 hectares produced 6,04,860 tons of rice, while in 2024–25, 1,70,113 hectares yielded 6,24,647 tons. Despite this overall increase, Paikgacha upazila saw a decrease in cultivation and production last year, with 21,685 hectares producing 75,455 tons in 2024–25, compared to 23,343 hectares producing 81,384 tons in 2023–24.

Khulna Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Nazrul Islam, said, “From July 5 to July 14 this year, due to waterlogging caused by continuous rain, 106 hectares of Aman seedbeds out of 575 hectares were damaged. Of this, 53 hectares were in Paikgacha. In Khulna, out of 20,870 hectares of crops, 848 hectares were completely damaged. The number of affected farmers is 13,071. The total financial loss amounts to Tk 27 crore 65 lakh 97 thousand. Disasters are constant companions in this region. Farmers are cultivating crops while taking these into account.”

Khulna District Food Officer Kazi Saifuddin said, “This year, paddy and rice procurement in Khulna has been good. Procurement has exceeded the target. Rice procurement has reached 85%. There is still time. I hope the target will be exceeded. Last year, boiled rice procurement reached 93%, atap rice 100%, and paddy 98%. This year, paddy procurement has already reached 119% of the target.”