Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section 144 imposed in Jhalokathi over counter programs of BNP, Jubo Dal

The emergency restriction will remain in force from 10pm on Tuesday to 12am on Wednesday

Map of Jhalokathi. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 04:50 PM

Local administration has imposed Section 144 in Rajapur upazila headquarters and the surrounding areas of Jhalokathi district, as local units of BNP and Jubo Dal called for programs at the same time and venue.

The emergency restriction will remain in force from 10pm on Tuesday to 12am on Wednesday, said Rahul Chandra, Rajapur upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

All kinds of gatherings, meetings, rallies, processions and protests have been restricted in the designated area and its adjacent areas during the period.

A BNP faction organized a rally at 3pm on Wednesday at Rajapur Upazila Parishad Market premises, marking the first anniversary of the July Uprising, while the local unit Jubo Dal also planned to organize a rally at the same venue. 

Tension escalated in the area over podiums and motorcycle showdowns between activists of both groups.

