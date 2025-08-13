Sadapathor looting: Investigation committee formed

The district administration has formed an investigation committee over the unprecedented looting of Sadapathor at Bholaganj.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad confirmed the matter on Tuesday evening. He said that the committee was formed with an additional deputy commissioner as its head.

Terming the looting incident extremely unfortunate, the deputy commissioner said that the committee has been formed to investigate what is happening in the Sadapathor area and why it is happening. The committee has been instructed to submit the report in the shortest possible time.

He further said that an emergency coordination meeting has been called for Wednesday over the extraction of sand and stones from Sadapathor, Jaflong and other tourist spots. Detailed discussions will be held in the meeting.

It is to be noted that over the past few days, there has been rampant looting of white stone at Bholaganj, one of the major tourist destinations in Sylhet.

Locals said that stones worth crores of taka have been looted. This unprecedented looting has turned one of the most beautiful tourist spots in the country into a desert. The environment has also come under serious threat.

Following the latest incident of stone looting, BNP has suspended all positions of Companiganj upazila BNP president Shahab Uddin.