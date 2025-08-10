Half a lakh people held hostage by Kurigram’s broken promise of a bridge

More than 50,000 residents across 30 villages in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district are struggling with everyday difficulties due to the absence of a concrete bridge over the Holholia River.

People living in three unions, Datbhanga, Char Shoulmari and Saheber Alga, face frequent accidents, risking lives and property amid poor connectivity.

The situation worsens during the monsoon, when muddy roads and rising waters make travel perilous, especially for vulnerable groups like pregnant women, the elderly, children and the sick.

In Kazikata village under Datbhanga union, the neglect feels painfully enduring.

Despite numerous visits by political leaders since Bangladesh’s independence 54 years ago, no lasting infrastructure progress has been made.

Local residents say elected public representatives often make promises before elections, but disappear afterward, leaving communities stranded.

“We have lived with this hardship for decades. The absence of a concrete bridge over the Holholia River has made life extremely difficult,” said Sohel Rana, a villager.

Co-villagers Marzina Begum, Mojibur and Shamsher Ali echoed the same sentiment.

In a bid to ease the suffering, villagers built a 400-foot-long makeshift bamboo bridge, now used by thousands daily, though it remains unsafe.

The lack of proper roads and a sturdy bridge not only hampers movement but also impacts livelihoods. Farmers struggle to get fair prices for their crops due to poor market access.

Locals also complained about rising social problems, including early marriages and increasing criminal activities, a consequence of isolation and poverty.

Residents highlighted that if a proper bridge and all-weather road were built, travel time from Rowmari to the district headquarters could shrink to 2.5 to 3 hours.

This would save time and money for professionals and dramatically improve access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Contacted about the situation, Rowmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ujjal Kumar Halder said the administration has submitted a proposal for constructing a 3,630-meter bridge at Kazikata.

“If the proposal is approved, construction work will begin within the current fiscal year,” he said.