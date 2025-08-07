BGB detains Indian citizen in Rangamati

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained an Indian national, Mon Chandra Chakma, 22, from the Bagakhali Bazar area near the border in Juraichari upazila of Rangamati.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team from the Bagakhali Border Outpost (BOP) under the Kaptai Battalion (41 BGB) detained Mon on Thursday morning during a special drive, said Lt Col Kawsar Mehdi, commanding officer of the Battalion.

He said there were risks of illegal infiltration and smuggling in border-adjacent markets like Bagakhali.

Mon Chandra Chakma, son of Chandra Hanshu Chakma, hails from Chongte Longlei in South Ugudasuri of India’s Mizoram state. During primary interrogation, he reportedly admitted to being involved in a smuggling ring, according to BGB sources.

“BGB remains vigilant to ensure security along the border. Criminals often try to exploit crowded marketplaces,” said the BGB official.

The detained Indian national will be handed over to Juraichari Police Station for further legal action, he added.