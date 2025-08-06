Khasru: People of the country are waiting for BNP to come into power

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has claimed that the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting for BNP’s return to power.

He said: “We have now entered the road to elections. The people of the country are waiting for BNP to come into power. We must take an oath, everyone must go to their respective areas, go door to door to the people. The upcoming programs, the outline, the framework BNP has prepared to restore all political, constitutional, and democratic rights of the people — must be delivered to them.”

He said these things as the chief guest during the pre-procession rally of the Victory March on Wednesday afternoon at New Market in Chittagong city, marking the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

The rally was organized by BNP’s Chittagong metropolitan, north, and south district units as part of the central program.

He said: “This public gathering and procession have proven that the people of the country are the strength behind the BNP. The people of the country support Bangladeshi nationalism. The people of the country are soldiers of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, soldiers of Begum Khaleda Zia, and want to build a new Bangladesh under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. However, once again, certain forces have emerged to snatch away the rights of the people and make decisions and run the country in their own way, keeping the people outside. The people of Bangladesh will never accept this.”

The rally was presided over by Nazimur Rahman, member secretary of the city BNP, and conducted by Helal Uddin, member secretary of the South District BNP, and Shawkat Azam Khaja, joint convener of the city BNP.

Other speakers included Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain, Central BNP’s organizing secretary Mahbuber Rahman, assistant organizing secretary Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Harun-or-Rashid, labor secretary AM Nazim Uddin, former general secretary of city BNP Abul Hashem, and central BNP member Hummam Quader Chowdhury, among others.