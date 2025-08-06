2 members of forest robber gang ‘Asabur Bahini’ held in Sundarbans

Members of Coast Guard arrested two members of forest robber gang ‘Asabur Bahini’ along with firearms and ammunition from the Sundarbans on Wednesday.

The arrestees were identified as Badsha Gazi, 45 and Mehedi Hasan, 27 of Paikgasa upazila of Khulna district.

Tipped off, a team of Coast Guard conducted a drive in SharbatKhali area along the Sibsha river of the Sundarbans on Wednesday and arrested the robbers.

Sensing the presence of the coast guard members, the robbers tried to flee the scene, said Lieutenant commander Siamul-Haque of Coast Guard (media).

They also seized three guns, 10 rounds of bullet, five empty cartridges and arms making equipment from the spot.