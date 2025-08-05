20 injured in BNP factional clash in Tangail

At least 20 people were injured in a factional clash between two groups of the BNP in Kalihati upazila of Tangail on Monday afternoon, during separate rallies marking the July Uprising Day.

The clash took place near the Kalihati bus stand. Md Ariful Islam, acting assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Kalihati Circle, said both BNP groups had programs close to each other, which triggered a verbal altercation and brief unrest.

One group, led by Benazir Ahmed Tito, assistant organising secretary for Dhaka division of the BNP’s central executive committee, brought out a victory rally from Kalihati RS Government Pilot High School as part of the party’s central program.

Simultaneously, another group—led by central executive committee member Lutfor Rahman Matin was holding a rally near the Shaheed Shafi Siddiqui intersection.

As the procession led by Tito approached the area where the other group was gathered, a scuffle broke out, which escalated into a chase and counter-chase, leaving at least 20 people injured from both sides.

Later at a press briefing at the BNP’s local office, former Kalihati BNP convener Shukur Mahmud Talukdar alleged that Tito’s group brought in Awami League supporters and launched a deliberate attack on their peaceful rally. He claimed locals eventually drove the attackers away.

“Several of our activists were injured in the incident,” he said.

The upazila BNP Senior Vice President Majnu Mia, however, accused the rival group of carrying out an attack on their rally as it was heading to the party office from the high school.

He claimed the attack was led by Lutfor Rahman Matin and others, and that 10 to 15 activists from their side were injured and admitted to Kalihati and Tangail Sadar hospitals.

“We will decide on legal steps after consulting party leaders,” he added.

“The situation is now under control and police are monitoring the area. No major physical clash occurred. We hope such incidents won’t recur,” said the ASP.