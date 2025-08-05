Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Brur Prof Rashidul Islam suspended over harassment allegation

Suspension letter issued

Photo: Collected
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 09:54 AM

Dr Md Rashidul Islam, a professor in the Statistics Department at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment brought by a female student of the department.

The suspension was based on recommendations made by the investigation committee formed in response to the complaint and was approved at the 113th meeting of the University Syndicate, in line with the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

Acting on the directive of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Shawkat Ali, the university issued a formal suspension letter on Sunday, signed by Registrar Dr Md Harun-or Rashid.

