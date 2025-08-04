Sylhet-Sunamganj bus services suspended

Bus services on the Sylhet–Sunamganj road have been suspended as an indefinite strike is underway centring a scuffle between students of Sunamganj Science and Technology University (SSTU) and a bus employee over fare on Sunday.

Sources said some university students boarded a bus from Sunamganj town to their temporary campus in Shantiganj on Sunday.

An argument over fares erupted between the students and transport workers, resulting in a scuffle.

The transport workers allege that students vandalized the bus and assaulted the driver and helper.

Workers blocked the Sylhet–Sunamganj highway for two hours on Sunday afternoon, halting traffic on both ends. Although police intervention ended the blockade by 5pm, transport workers announced an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding justice.

Only buses on the Sylhet–Sunamganj route are not operating, not in the entire region, said Sylhet District Bus and Minibus Workers’ Union Joint General Secretary Ali Akbar Rajon.

They will continue the strike until their demands are met, he said.