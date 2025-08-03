Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

14 Indian fishermen held with trawler in Bay of Bengal

The trawler was carrying a large quantity of marine fish, including ilish, which will be auctioned

Indian fishing trawler detained for illegal entry and fishing. August 3,2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 14 Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler for illegally entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal and fishing without permission.

They were detained in deep sea near the Fairway Buoy, off the coast of Mongla port in Bagerhat, late on Saturday by the Navy warship BNS Bishkhali.

The detained trawler, named FB Parmita, was brought to the Mongla Navy base at Digraraj around 4pm on Sunday by a naval vessel.

The navy said the trawler was carrying a large quantity of marine fish, including ilish, which will be auctioned.

The trawler and the detained fishermen were to be turned over to Mongla police.

The fishermen are residents of South 24 Parganas district in Kolkata, India.

The information was confirmed by Mongla Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Zahidul Islam.

Mongla police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anisur Rahman said a case will be filed against the detained Indian nationals under maritime boundary laws for fishing illegally in Bangladesh waters. "They will be produced before a Bagerhat court on Monday morning."

Notably, earlier on July 14, the Bangladesh Navy detained 34 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers—FB Jhor and FB Mongol Chandi—from the same area.

Topics:

Bay of Bengal
Read More

Nine rescued after drifting for three days in Bay of Bengal; six still missing

Bangladesh braces for heavy showers as land depression develops

34 Indian fishermen held for illegal fishing in Bay

Deep depression weakening, heavy rains to continue across Bangladesh

Tidal surge feared in Bangladesh’s 14 districts amid deep depression

Low-lying areas inundated in Barguna due to low pressure, tidal surge

Latest News

China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

One dies from Covid in 24hrs

Bank Asia holds 49th Shariah supervisory committee meeting

July Declaration to be unveiled Aug 5 at Manik Mia Avenue

NCP rally begins with speech from July martyr’s brother

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x