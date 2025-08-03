14 Indian fishermen held with trawler in Bay of Bengal

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 14 Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler for illegally entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal and fishing without permission.

They were detained in deep sea near the Fairway Buoy, off the coast of Mongla port in Bagerhat, late on Saturday by the Navy warship BNS Bishkhali.

The detained trawler, named FB Parmita, was brought to the Mongla Navy base at Digraraj around 4pm on Sunday by a naval vessel.

The navy said the trawler was carrying a large quantity of marine fish, including ilish, which will be auctioned.

The trawler and the detained fishermen were to be turned over to Mongla police.

The fishermen are residents of South 24 Parganas district in Kolkata, India.

The information was confirmed by Mongla Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Zahidul Islam.

Mongla police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anisur Rahman said a case will be filed against the detained Indian nationals under maritime boundary laws for fishing illegally in Bangladesh waters. "They will be produced before a Bagerhat court on Monday morning."

Notably, earlier on July 14, the Bangladesh Navy detained 34 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers—FB Jhor and FB Mongol Chandi—from the same area.