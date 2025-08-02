Sakhawat: Some owners use factories for money laundering

Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has said that some individuals have established factories solely for the purpose of laundering money abroad.

However, he added, there are also good owners whose contributions have boosted the country's exports.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists on Saturday at 11:30am, following a meeting with officials and employees of the Labour Directorate and trade union leaders, as well as a cheque distribution event for workers at the National Institute for Occupational Health, Safety Research and Training in Rajshahi.

Regarding the closure of some factories in the country, the adviser said: “I am not responsible for the factories being shut down. Some owners took loans from banks and smuggled the money abroad.

“Now they are unable to repay the loans and have fled the country. These factories were set up mainly for financial manipulation,” he said.

He further said: “Many factories in the country are still operating. Otherwise, how would we see 7% to 8% export growth? There are good owners who have never defaulted.”

The adviser added: “They care for their workers and pay wages regularly. Many large factories are still functioning effectively.”

Speaking on worker protests, the adviser said: “Workers have every right to protest if they wish. Anyone can take to the streets to demand their rightful claims. Even I can. This is a democratic right.”

Highlighting the importance of holding elections in labour organizations, he said: “We often see that someone is removed and another takes the position without any election in trade unions or federations. There is someone in the Ministry of Shipping who has held the same position for 27 years. He has become almost permanent. But that should not be the case. Elections are necessary to determine who holds what position. If we talk about democracy, it must be present at every level.”

Earlier, the adviser inaugurated a research conference in the same building.

Expressing concern over the humanitarian situation of women workers in tea gardens.

He said: “The lack of toilets in tea gardens is extremely inhumane. This raises the risk of cancer among female workers. Even clean drinking water is not available there. This situation cannot continue.”

Also present at the event were AHM Shafiquzzaman, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Omar Md Imrul Mohsin, inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE); and Jahangir Alam, deputy inspector general of the Rajshahi division.