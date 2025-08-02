Kidnapped boy rescued in Bandarban, one held

Police in a drive rescued a seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped on Wednesday, from a remote area in Bandarban district on Friday.

Shahidullah Kaisar, superintendent of Bandarban police, said five-six miscreants swooped on the house of Saudi expatriate Saiful Islam at Rangajhiri in Naikhongchari upazila around abducted the boy at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Saiful’s wife Shaheda, her son and 11-year-old-daughter were alone at the house at that time.

Later, they demanded Tk10 lakh from Shaheda as ransom for releasing her son.

A general diary was lodged in this connection.

Later, a team of police on Friday arrested a member of the kidnapping gang with the help of technology from the district.

Following the confessional statement of the arrestee, police rescued the boy from a remote area of the district.