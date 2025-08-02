Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Kidnapped boy rescued in Bandarban, one held

A team of police on Friday arrested a member of the kidnapping gang with the help of technology from the district

File image of Bandarban. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 12:27 PM

Police in a drive rescued a seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped on Wednesday, from a remote area in Bandarban district on Friday.

Shahidullah Kaisar, superintendent of Bandarban police, said five-six miscreants swooped on the house of Saudi expatriate Saiful Islam at Rangajhiri in Naikhongchari upazila around abducted the boy at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Saiful’s wife Shaheda, her son and 11-year-old-daughter were alone at the house at that time.

Later, they demanded Tk10 lakh from Shaheda as ransom for releasing her son.

A general diary was lodged in this connection.

Later, a team of police on Friday arrested a member of the kidnapping gang with the help of technology from the district.

Following the confessional statement of the arrestee, police rescued the boy from a remote area of the district.

 

Topics:

KidnappingBandarban
Read More

Nahid Islam: We will rebuild Bangladesh

Final preparations underway for NCP march in Chittagong on Sunday

Rain likely across country

Election in time, says religious affairs adviser

3 killed in Ctg road accidents

Bandarban trek turns fatal: Two tourists dead, organizer arrested

Latest News

Fire at Sundarban Square Market under control

Bangladesh fishers risk abduction in Myanmar border tensions

A better way to measure inequality

A win for our diplomacy

Journalism: Between reverence and regression?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x