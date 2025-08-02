2 passenger go missing, 28 injured in Sylhet bus plunge

Two passengers of a bus went missing and 28 others were injured when a bus plunged into a roadside ditch on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet district on Friday night.



The identities of the victims could not be known yet.



Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tamabil Highway Police Station, said the Sylhet-bound bus from Jaflong with 32 passengers on board plunged into the roadside ditch filled with water after being hit by a human hauler, leaving 28 people injured and two people missing around 8:45pm.



Among the injured, seven people were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital while 21 people were given treatment at Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex.



On information, police rushed to the spot and managed to pull the bus from the ditch with the help of a wrecker.