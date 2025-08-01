July Charter to be signed soon, hopes BNP's Salahuddin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed on Friday said that they are hopeful that the July Charter will be signed soon.

“We are hopeful that the July Charter will be signed soon. Apart from 51 points, BNP has no disagreement with the commission on the remaining recommendations,” he said.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Muinul Islam Madrasa in Hathazari of Chittagong on Friday.

The BNP leader reiterated their commitment to the implementation of the July Charter.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, who also visited the madrasa, expressed confidence that there would be no obstacle to holding elections in February.

They visited the madrasa on behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Upon their arrival, Salahuddin and Nazrul Islam were welcomed by senior madrasa teachers.

The BNP leaders visited the graves of former Hefazat-e-Islam leaders Shah Ahmad Shafi and Allama Junaid Babunagari and offered prayers.

Later, the BNP leaders held a courtesy meeting with the institution’s head scholar Sheikh Ahmad and Director General Mufti Khalil Ahmad Qasemi at the madrasa auditorium.

Local BNP leader Barrister Mir Helal Uddin and others were present during the visit.