Launch, sea-truck services resume on 10 Bhola routes after 3-day suspension

Resumption of services eased travel for hundreds departing Ilsha launch terminal from the morning

Launch, sea-truck services resumed on Friday, August 01, 2025, on 10 routes, including the Bhola-Ilsha to Lakshmipur route after weather halt. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 02:54 PM

Launch and sea-truck services resumed on Friday morning on 10 internal river routes, including the Bhola-Ilsha to Lakshmipur route after a three-day suspension due to inclement weather.

Mohammad Jashim Uddin, transport inspector at BIWTA Bhola River Port, said that vessel movement resumed from 10am following the withdrawal of danger signal No-3 from the country’s maritime ports, as the threat of strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas subsided.

The suspension had caused disruption to travelers, particularly those coming from distant areas.

The resumption of services brought relief to hundreds of stranded passengers, many of whom began their journeys through the Ilsha launch terminal early morning.

Although vessel operations have resumed, Bhola witnessed light to moderate rain in the morning, with the sky remaining overcast.

Bholaferry operation
