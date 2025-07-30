Gopalganj violence: Another case filed against 5,400 Awami League followers

Another case has been filed against over 5,400 leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, including the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), over the attack on an NCP rally in Gopalganj on July 16, raising the number of cases over it to 13.

Police said the highest number of people have been made accused in the latest case, as 1,134 identified people in the 13 cases and 14, 500 people unnamed others.

Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar police station Md Motiar Molla filed the last case naming 447 accused and 5,000 unnamed others on Tuesday evening, said officer-in-charge Mir Md Sajedur Rahman.

According to the latest case statement, the accused were involved in anti-state and government activities and barred government officials from performing their duties on July 16.

The accused also hurled cocktails targeting law enforcers with a view to killing them.

On that day, the violence erupted when unidentified miscreants attacked an NCP motorcade on its way from Gopalganj to Madaripur after their rally.

Later, clashes broke out between protesters and law enforcement agencies, leaving five people dead and over 50 injured, prompting the authorities to enforce curfew to maintain law and order.