Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Over 100 illegal structures demolished in Gopalganj

The operation freed nearly two acres of land belonging to the Roads and Highways Department

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 04:57 PM

Over 100 illegal structures have been demolished from Roads and Highways Department land in Kotalipara, Gopalganj.

Executive Magistrate Amirul Mostafa led the eviction drive in front of the Kotalipara Upazila Parishad premises, where various unauthorized businesses had sprung up on government land.

The operation freed nearly two acres of land belonging to the Roads and Highways Department.

“This type of drive will continue in the future,” the magistrate said.

Prior to the eviction, authorities had issued notices and made public announcements, prompting many of the business owners to remove their belongings.

Sub-divisional Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department, Samiul Kader Khan, along with law enforcement officials, was present during the operation.

 

Topics:

Gopalganj
Read More

Gopalganj incident: Two more cases filed

BNP holds press conference in Kotalipara alleging mass arrests

Curfew, Section 144 withdrawn in Gopalganj

Gopalganj still tense

Jahangir: No mass arrest in Gopalganj, only criminals being held

Fresh case filed over Gopalganj violence; 360 arrested so far

Latest News

Islami Bank holds half-yearly Biz Dev Conference in Khulna, Jessore zones

Md Ataur Rahman join Bank Asia as independent director

2 more die of dengue, 386 hospitalized in 24hrs

Myanmar junta mandates prison sentences for election critics

Myanmar junta mandates prison sentences for election critics

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x