Over 100 illegal structures demolished in Gopalganj

Over 100 illegal structures have been demolished from Roads and Highways Department land in Kotalipara, Gopalganj.

Executive Magistrate Amirul Mostafa led the eviction drive in front of the Kotalipara Upazila Parishad premises, where various unauthorized businesses had sprung up on government land.

The operation freed nearly two acres of land belonging to the Roads and Highways Department.

“This type of drive will continue in the future,” the magistrate said.

Prior to the eviction, authorities had issued notices and made public announcements, prompting many of the business owners to remove their belongings.

Sub-divisional Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department, Samiul Kader Khan, along with law enforcement officials, was present during the operation.