Nine rescued after drifting for three days in Bay of Bengal; six still missing

A fishing trawler named "FB Sagorkonna" capsized near the Kuakata coast in the Bay of Bengal, leaving six fishermen still missing, while nine others were rescued after drifting at sea for days.

The incident occurred around 10am on Friday, approximately 75km into the deep sea from the last buoy in the Bay.

The six missing fishermen have been identified as Abdur Rashid, Nazrul Islam, Rafiq, Idris, Harun, and Kalam.

The nine rescued fishermen—Rajib, Rahat, Hasan, Sagor, Harun, Sagar, Hasan, Gias Uddin, and Ibrahim—were admitted to Kalapara Hospital early Tuesday.

According to the rescued men, trawler skipper Abdur Rashid had departed from Mohipur with 15 crew members on Thursday morning. After casting their net near the 75km mark past the last buoy on Friday, their boat was hit by a sudden storm and powerful waves, causing it to capsize.

One crew member went missing. The remaining 14 clung to bamboo poles and flotation devices. Over time, five more fishermen were lost in the rough sea. The remaining nine floated for days before being spotted and rescued near the final buoy area by two other fishing trawlers on Monday night.

Mohipur police station Officer-in-Charge Mahmud Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the trawler’s owner, Kishore Hawlader, filed a general diary on July 26 reporting the crew as missing.