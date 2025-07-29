Probe formed over Lalmonirhat train collision

A four-member body has been formed to investigate the collision between two passenger trains that left eight people injured near the BDR Gate area, a few yards away from Lalmonirhat railway station on Monday.

The probe body, headed by Divisional Traffic Superintendent of Lalmonirhat railway Abdullah Al Mamun, has been asked to submit a report within three working days.

“We’ve formed a four-member probe team. Necessary action will be taken if anyone is found responsible,” said Lalmonirhat Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Abu Hena Mostafa Alam.

The accident occurred around 1:45pm on Monday when the Dhaka-bound Lalmoni Express, heading to the workshed after dropping passengers, collided with a Burimari commuter train entering the station.

Aklima Begum, one of the injured passengers, said: “Just before the train reached the station, there was a big bang. My daughter and I fell from our seats and got injured on the head and hands.”

Army personnel and railway security officials rushed to the scene to assist with rescue and security efforts, while rail police were deployed and train operations resumed around 8pm, six hours after the accident.