Rucsu elections to be held after 36yrs, voting on Sept 15

Rajshahi University has officially announced the schedule for elections to the Rajshahi University Central Students Union (Rucsu), hall unions and student representatives in the university senate, after a long hiatus of over three decades.

According to the declared schedule, voting will be held in the residential halls on September 15.

The announcement came on Monday at the university’s Senate Building by the chief election commissioner for the Rucsu polls, Prof Amzad Hossain.

He said that the commission is committed to conducting a free and fair election and that all necessary preparations have already been completed.

According to the schedule, the code of conduct will be published on Thursday.

A draft voter list will be released on August 6, with objections and reviews scheduled for August 7, 8 and 12.

The final voter list will be published on August 14.

Nomination forms will be distributed from August 17 to 19, and submissions will be accepted on August 21, 24, and 25.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on 27 and 28 August, followed by the publication of the preliminary list of candidates on August 31.

Withdrawals will be accepted on September 2 and the final list of candidates will be published on September 4.

Voting will take place on September 15, from 9am to 4pm in all residential halls.

Results are scheduled to be announced on the same day.

When asked whether the election will be held on time, Prof Mostafa Kamal Akand said: “Before announcing the schedule, we consulted with all stakeholders. We are confident that the election will be conducted as planned.”

Notably, Rucsu was established in 1962, nearly a decade after the university’s founding.

A total of 14 elections were held, with the last one conducted in 1989.

Since then, Rucsu elections have remained suspended for 36 years.

In the aftermath of the July political shift last year, various student organizations, student representatives and socio-cultural bodies renewed their demand for the Rucsu election.

Responding to this, the university administration unveiled an election roadmap on February 27.

Present at the schedule announcement were Chief Election Commissioner Professor Amzad Hossain, commissioners Professor Nizam Uddin, Professor F Nazrul Islam, Professor Abdul Hannan, Professor Aminul Haque and Professor Mostafa Kamal Akand.