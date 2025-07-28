Monday, July 28, 2025

'Shooter Mannan' shot dead on Meghna River in clash over sand mining dispute

Eyewitnesses saw a speedboat with seven armed men patrolling Borokalipura river area around 10am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM

A violent confrontation over illegal sand extraction, extortion and territorial disputes on the Meghna River led to the death of 45-year-old Mannan, also known as "Shooter Manna, a well-known criminal in Gajaria, on Monday.

According to his family, members of the Lalu-Jewel group were behind the killing.

The incident took place around 10am in Borokalipura village near the Meghna River, under Imampur union of Gajaria upazila in Munshiganj.

Mannan was a resident of Jaishthitola village in the same union.

Six others were injured in the attack—Hridoy Bagh, 28, Atikur, 30, Hasib, 34, Shyamal, 30, Noyon, 25, and Hamim, 32.

Eyewitnesses said that they saw a speedboat patrolling the river in the Borokalipura area around 10am with seven armed men aboard.

Shortly after, Mannan and his associates, including Hridoy Bagh, set out onto the river in an engine-powered trawler.

Another trawler, carrying 15–16 armed assailants wearing helmets and jackets, gave chase from behind.

Moments later, witnesses heard 20 to 25 gunshots.

Mannan was found dead on the trawler, with gunshot wounds, while the injured reportedly jumped into the river to escape.

The attackers then fled the scene towards Chandpur in their speedboat and trawler.

An eyewitness, Sohag, said: “We do not know who was firing at whom, but we heard numerous gunshots. Later, we found out someone had been shot dead and left on a trawler. Even after nearly two hours, no one dared to approach the site out of fear.”

Mannan’s wife, Sumi Begum, said: “A few days ago, Mannan told me that Lalu and Jewel from Hoglakandi village were planning to kill him. He said they had hired professional gunmen. This morning, we received news of his death. I am certain Lalu, Jewel and their hired killers murdered him. Members of the notorious Noyon-Pias gang from Guagachia might also have been involved. I will be filing a case with the police.”

Gajaria river police outpost Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam confirmed that Mannan had two bullet wounds in his chest, which appeared to have been caused by a Chinese gun.

A used bullet casing was recovered from the scene.

He added that senior officials had been informed and were en route to the site.

Speaking on the matter, Gajaria police station Officer-in-Charge Anwar Alam Azad said: “Mannan was a notorious criminal in the Gajaria area. He was locally known as ‘Shooter Mannan’ due to his expertise in firearms. Several cases were filed against him in Gajaria and other police stations.”

Meghna RiverGun Shooting
