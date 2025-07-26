Saturday, July 26, 2025

Protesters plant paddy seedlings on busy Rangpur road

Protesters warned that if visible repair work does not begin within 15 to 20 days, local traders will shut their shops and enforce a strike

Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 10:33 AM

The residents of Rangpur district town staged a symbolic protest on Friday by planting paddy seedlings and displaying red cards on a severely damaged road, demanding its immediate repairs.

Around 6:30pm near the Satmatha rail gate area, a group of local people gathered and planted rice seedlings in pothole-ridden sections of the road, while waving red cards directed at Rangpur City Corporation, accusing it of negligence.

According to witnesses, the nearly 5-kilometre stretch of road from Zahaz Company intersection to Satmatha in Mahiganj has become almost impassable due to worn-out carpeting, exposed gravel, and deep potholes that fill with mud during rainfall.

This road serves as a major route connecting Rangpur with Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts.

Locals said commuters, including motorcyclists, rickshaw-pullers, and cyclists, are frequently involved in accidents.

Due to continuous monsoon rains and severe waterlogging, large potholes have formed, causing immense suffering to patients and pregnant women travelling to Rangpur Medical College Hospital from neighbouring districts.

Despite repeated appeals, the city corporation has reportedly taken no initiative to repair the road.

As part of the protest, the residents also held a 'gayebana janaza' for the city authorities.

Friday’s symbolic protest — planting rice seedlings and showing red cards — aimed at mounting pressure on the authorities to take action.

Protesters warned that if visible repair work does not begin within 15 to 20 days, local traders will shut their shops and enforce a strike. 

They also threatened to block the Rangpur-Dhaka railway line.

The protesters also claimed that the poor condition of the road has led to frequent accidents and significant disruption to public life. 

If the city corporation continues to ignore the issue, more drastic actions will follow, they added.

